Olimpo Real Estate SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YORE)
Market Info - YORE
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YORE
Market Cap€198.660m
SymbolXMAD:YORE
IndustryReal Estate
SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
ISINES0105224002
Company Profile
Olimpo Real Estate SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate assets in Spain and Portugal. Its main objective is to generate value for its clients through the long-term management of commercial real estate assets.