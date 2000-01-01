Company Profile

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.