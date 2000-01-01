Olink Holding AB ADR (NASDAQ:OLK)
North American company
- Market Cap$3.796bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OLK
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS6807101000
Company Profile
Olink Holding AB has a proprietary and patented Proximity Extension Assay technology, which enables researchers to use one platform for discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing the established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation. It has two segments including Kit and Services. It derives revenues from Sweden, the Americas, China, and other regions.