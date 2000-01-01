Olivut Resources Ltd (TSX:OLV)
North American company
Company Info - OLV
- Market CapCAD2.890m
- SymbolTSX:OLV
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6811031070
Company Profile
Olivut Resources Ltd is a Canadian exploration company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties for the purpose of mining diamonds and other precious and base minerals. The company holds an interest in the HOAM project, which is located in the Mackenzie Region, Northwest Territories, Canada. It also holds interests in Seahorse Project located in the Northwest Territories.Olivut Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties for the purpose of mining diamonds and other precious and base minerals.