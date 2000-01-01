Olo Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:OLO)
North American company
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINUS68134L1098
Company Profile
Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Denny's and others.