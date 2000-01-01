Olo Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:OLO)

North American company
Market Info - OLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OLO

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:OLO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68134L1098

Company Profile

Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Denny's and others.

