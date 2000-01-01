Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company's operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Self-Directed Registered Plans division specializes in registered account administration; The Foreign Exchange division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; and The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre.Olympia Financial Group Inc markets and administers health and dental benefits to business owners provide registered account administration. It offers corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies.