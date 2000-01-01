Company Profile

OM Holdings Ltd is a holding company engaged in mining, smelting, and distributing ores and ferroalloys. The firm primarily operates across three business divisions which include the exploration and mining of manganese ore from the Bootu Creek mine in Australia, the production of manganese alloys and ferrosilicon from its smelters in China and Malaysia, and the marketing and trading of manganese ore, manganese alloys, and ferrosilicon run out of Singapore. It also holds interests in a mine in South Africa, and has launched a new smelter complex in Sarawak, Malaysia that runs on hydropower. Most of its revenues are generated from the sale of ore and ferroalloy products.OM Holdings Ltd with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of mining, smelting, trading, and distributing manganese ore and ferroalloys. It has operations in Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Africa.