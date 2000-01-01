Omai Gold Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:OMG)

North American company
Company Info - OMG

  • Market CapCAD1.180m
  • SymbolTSX:OMG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03333A1093

Company Profile

Omai Gold Mines Corp is a mineral exploration company. Its Omai gold mine is located in Guyana, on the North coast of South America. The mine has two open pits: the Fennell pit and the Wenot pit.

