Omai Gold Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:OMG)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD1.180m
- SymbolTSX:OMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA03333A1093
Company Profile
Omai Gold Mines Corp is a mineral exploration company. Its Omai gold mine is located in Guyana, on the North coast of South America. The mine has two open pits: the Fennell pit and the Wenot pit.