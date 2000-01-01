Omega Diagnostics Group (LSE:ODX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ODX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ODX

  • Market Cap£21.640m
  • SymbolLSE:ODX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1VCP282

Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC provides in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products for use in hospitals, blood banks, clinics and laboratories and specializes in the areas of allergy and autoimmune, food intolerance and infectious diseases.

Latest ODX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ODX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .