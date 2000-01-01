Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. The company maintains dual goals of increasing its returns to investors while also maintaining a high level of care for residents. Omega works to obtain contractual rent escalations under long-term leases, along with fixed-rate mortgage loans. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.