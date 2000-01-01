Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)
- Market Cap$747.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OMGA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS68217N1054
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary epigenomic programming platform to biologically engineer a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, known as Omega Epigenomic Controllers. Using the epigenomic controllers, Omega is seeking to transform the practice of human medicine through highly selective and direct control of the human genome to treat and cure disease.