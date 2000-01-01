Omer-Decugis & Cie Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALODC)

European company
Market Info - ALODC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALODC

  • Market Cap€63.260m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALODC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014003T71

Company Profile

Omer-Decugis & Cie specializes in the import, ripening and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its flagship products are bananas, pineapples, mango and ripened fruits, small exotics, Premium tropical fruits and vegetables.

