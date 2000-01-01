Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER)

North American company
Market Info - OMER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OMER

  • Market Cap$676.570m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OMER
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6821431029

Company Profile

Omeros Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development of small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system and sells Omidria for cataract surgeries.

Latest OMER news

