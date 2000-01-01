Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd (TSX:OMM)

North American company
Market Info - OMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OMM

  • Market CapCAD4.240m
  • SymbolTSX:OMM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68216T1030

Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd is a Canada-based junior resource company. The company is focused on the development of Abo (Harrison) project, Wingdam project, Fraser Canyon project in British Columbia and Kiwi project in Yukon.

