Ominto Inc (NASDAQ:OMNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OMNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OMNT
- Market Cap$8.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OMNT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS68217C2089
Company Profile
Ominto Inc is a E-commerce and network marketing company. It operates an online shopping portal, through which its customers search for & purchase products offered by various online stores, including consumer products, travel related-products & services.