Omni Commerce Corp (TSX:OMNI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OMNI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OMNI
- Market CapCAD7.520m
- SymbolTSX:OMNI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINCA68217L1094
Company Profile
Omni Commerce Corp formerly, Mezzi Holdings Inc is a brand management company, which is engaged in the sale and distribution of various consumer products and fashion accessories.