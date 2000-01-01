Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc is a Canada based developer and manufacturer of precision components, with the use of advanced composite materials and cold forging techniques, for mission-critical applications. The company's products has application in various sectors including aerospace, military, specialty automotive and sports and recreational industries. Its geographical areas of operations are in the United States, Canada, and Barbados, of which key revenue is generated from the United States.