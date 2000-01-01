Omnibridge Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8462)

Market Info - 8462

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8462

  • Market CapHKD228.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8462
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG675071065

Company Profile

Omnibridge Holdings Ltd provides human resources service primarily to the clients in public and private sector in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company offers human resources outsourcing services and human resources recruitment services.

