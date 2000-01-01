Company Profile

Omnova Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on the product type. Its performance materials segment, which sells latex, lubricants, plastics, and powders used in the production of paper and packaging materials, carpets, tires, cords, synthetic latex gloves, and rubber products. The specialty chemical segment sells vinyl acrylics, styrene, plastic pigments, and polyethylene resins used in the production of textiles, oil and gas, coatings, construction materials, and personal care products. It generates a majority of revenue from the Specialty Solutions segment. Geographically, the company's majority of revenue comes from the United States.Omnova Solutions Inc is engaged in producing emulsion polymers, speciality chemicals, and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial, and residential end uses.