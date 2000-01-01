OMV Petrom SA ADR (LSE:PETB)

UK company
Market Info - PETB

Company Info - PETB

  • Market Cap$5.829bn
  • SymbolLSE:PETB
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67102R3049

Company Profile

OMV Petrom SA is an integrated oil and gas company. Its business activities include exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the sale of gas, producing and delivering gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products.

