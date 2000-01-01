On Real International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8245)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8245

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8245

  • Market CapHKD107.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:8245
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG675491164

Company Profile

On Real International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacture and trading of communication devices.

Latest 8245 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .