On The Beach Group (LSE:OTB)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OTB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OTB

  • Market Cap£649.210m
  • SymbolLSE:OTB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYM1K758

Company Profile

On The Beach Group PLC is an online provider of holiday packages. It provides accommodation and flight bookings through its UK and Sweden based websites.

Latest OTB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OTB Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .