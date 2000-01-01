OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ:OCX)
- Market Cap$329.560m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OCX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS68235C1071
OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers. In addition, the company also developing screening diagnostics as potential replacements for screening imaging procedures that do not meet the needs of patients, health care providers or payers. Geographically operation of the group is carried through United States and it earns revenue from the sale of diagnostic tests.