Oncodesign SA (EURONEXT:ALONC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALONC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALONC
- Market Cap€42.550m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALONC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0011766229
Company Profile
Oncodesign SA provides products and services for the assessment and validation of anti-cancer therapies, as well as biomarker development and monitoring.