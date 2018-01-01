Oncopeptides AB (OMX:ONCO) Share Price

Company Profile

Oncopeptides AB is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo), a peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.Oncopeptides AB is a Sweden based research and development stage pharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer.