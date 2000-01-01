OncoSil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OSL
- Market CapAUD97.760m
- SymbolASX:OSL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU000000OSL3
Company Profile
OncoSil Medical Ltd is a late stage medical device company focused on localised treatments for patients with pancreatic and liver cancer. Its product includes OncoSil, a silicon and phosphorus (p32) beta emitter.