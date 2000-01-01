OncoSil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL)

APAC company
Market Info - OSL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OSL

  • Market CapAUD97.760m
  • SymbolASX:OSL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000OSL3

Company Profile

OncoSil Medical Ltd is a late stage medical device company focused on localised treatments for patients with pancreatic and liver cancer. Its product includes OncoSil, a silicon and phosphorus (p32) beta emitter.

Latest OSL news

