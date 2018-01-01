Ondine Biomedical Inc Common Share (LSE:OBI) Share Price

Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc is a life sciences company, focusing on the development of photodisinfection-based therapies to provide solutions to drug-resistant infections. The company has created a platform technology called antimicrobial photodynamic disinfection, or photodisinfection, to help prevent and help treat infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of non-antibiotic anti-infective therapies for a broad spectrum of bacterial, viral and fungal infections.