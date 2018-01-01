Interactive Investor
Ondo InsurTech Ordinary Shares (LSE:ONDO) Share Price

ONDO

Ondo InsurTech Ordinary Shares

UK company

Financial Services

Shell Companies

Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech PLC formerly Spinnaker Acquisitions PLC is a company formed for the purpose of undertaking an acquisition or acquisitions of a majority interest in a company, business or assets.

LSE:ONDO

GB00BNVVGD77

GBX

Latest ONDO News

21 March

IN BRIEF: Ondo InsurTech starts trading after completing Leakbot deal

16 March

IN BRIEF: Spinnaker becomes Ondo InsurTech as LeakBot deal completes

17 January

TRADING UPDATES: Enwell very concerned; Record launches debt fund

ONDO Regulatory News

25 March

Change of Name

23 March

Holding(s) in Company

23 March

Holding(s) in Company

