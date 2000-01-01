Company Profile

ONE Gas Inc. is a regulated natural gas utility company operating in the Great Plains region of the U.S. ONE Gas is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. ONE Gas' primarily services urban residential consumers and distributes the most volume to entities in the transportation industry. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the U.S.