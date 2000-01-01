One Heritage Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:OHG)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OHG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OHG

  • Market Cap£3.300m
  • SymbolLSE:OHG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - Development
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLF79495

Company Profile

One Heritage Group PLC is engaged in the business of residential construction. The company undertakes the development and re-development of new and existing buildings to create self-contained residential apartments and the refurbishment of existing residential properties.

Latest OHG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OHG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .