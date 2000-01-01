One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OHGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OHGI

  • Market Cap$6.640m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OHGI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68235H3049

Company Profile

One Horizon Group Inc is engaged in acquisition in the digital media and entertainment space and delivering authentic and unique lifestyle experiences through its subsidiaries.

Latest OHGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .