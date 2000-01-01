Company Profile

One Media iP Group PLC is a B2B and B2C digital content supplier. It acquires, exploits and repackages media intellectual property rights, nostalgic music and TV programs from recordings made over the last 90 years. The company operates an office at Pinewood studio and delivers digital music and video content via online digital stores such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube. Majority of the revenue is earned from the areas including North America and Canada. The group also licenses its music content for use in TV and film, advertising, video games, and corporate websites.One Media iP Group PLC is a B2B and B2C digital content provider, exploiting intellectual property rights around music and video. It also licenses its music content for use in TV and film, advertising, video games and corporate websites.