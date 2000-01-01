OneApex Ltd (SGX:5SY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5SY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5SY
- Market CapSGD12.670m
- SymbolSGX:5SY
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINSG2C90967473
Company Profile
Chew's Group Ltd is an investment holding company that engages in the production of a range of generic and designer eggs primarily through its subsidiaries.