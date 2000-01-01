OneForce Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1933)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1933
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1933
- Market CapHKD234.920m
- SymbolSEHK:1933
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG675611035
Company Profile
OneForce Holdings Ltd is an information technology service provider in China. It offers electric power related software systems, technical services and hardware.