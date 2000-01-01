OneForce Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1933)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1933

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1933

  • Market CapHKD234.920m
  • SymbolSEHK:1933
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG675611035

Company Profile

OneForce Holdings Ltd is an information technology service provider in China. It offers electric power related software systems, technical services and hardware.

Latest 1933 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .