ONEnergy Inc (TSX:OEG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OEG
- Market CapCAD1.440m
- SymbolTSX:OEG
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA68268C1077
Company Profile
ONEnergy Inc is a supplier of affordable energy and energy efficiency products and solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential consumers.