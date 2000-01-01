OneRoof Energy Group Inc (TSX:ON.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ON.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ON.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:ON.H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68276G1081

Company Profile

OneRoof Energy Group Inc operates as a solar services provider. The company engages in the sales, lease, installation, monitoring, maintenance, and financing of the solar energy system to residential customers.

Latest ON.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .