Onesavings Bank (LSE:OSB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OSB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OSB
- Market Cap£1.911bn
- SymbolLSE:OSB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BM7S7K96
Company Profile
Onesavings Bank PLC is a specialist lending and retail savings group serving the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. Its specialist lending segments include Residential Mortgages, Buy-to-Let/SME and Personal Loans.