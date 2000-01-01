OneView Group (LSE:ONEV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ONEV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ONEV
- Market Cap£0.830m
- SymbolLSE:ONEV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDCL4103
Company Profile
OneView Group PLC develops a range of cloud-based software products for use in retail estates. It provides cloud based digital store platform and its accompanying POS, centralised promotions and enterprise inventory management products.