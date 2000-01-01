Onex Corp (TSE:ONEX)

North American company
Market Info - ONEX

Company Info - ONEX

  • Market CapCAD5.159bn
  • SymbolTSE:ONEX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68272K1030

Company Profile

Onex Corp is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company invests in businesses in partnership with management teams. It also invests in non-investment-grade debt through credit funds and collateralized loan obligations. It invests its capital together with funds from public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, and family offices.

