Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Onion Global Ltd ADR (NYSE:OG) Share Price

OG

Onion Global Ltd ADR

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Onion Global Ltd is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform. It incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia.

NYSE:OG

US68277G1076

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest OG News