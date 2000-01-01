Company Profile

Online Blockchain PLC works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses. The company is currently focusing on blockchain technology development. Its business model is to establish new blockchain related ventures, using the company's in-house technical expertise and working with partners to create customer demand and interest in the company's projects. It operates in two reportable segments including mining of crypto-currency and the provision of management services. It derives revenue from providing support in the form of management services to its associate company and from mining for crypto-currency.Online Blockchain PLC holds an investment in a company that develops and exploits internet content. The Company develops and makes provision of financial information, through the internet, research services & develops ancillary internet sites.