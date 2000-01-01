Ontex Group NV (EURONEXT:ONTEX)

European company
Market Info - ONTEX

Company Info - ONTEX

  • Market Cap€1.365bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ONTEX
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974276082

Company Profile

Ontex Group NV is a producer of personal hygiene products and solutions, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Its products are distributed via retail and institutional channels.

Latest ONTEX news

