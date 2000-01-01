OnTheMarket Ordinary Shares (LSE:OTMP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OTMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OTMP

  • Market Cap£52.500m
  • SymbolLSE:OTMP
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFN3K335

Company Profile

OnTheMarket PLC operates a property search portal. It provides potential buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants with property search service for overseas properties for sale and for commercial UK properties to rent and for sale.

Latest OTMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OTMP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .