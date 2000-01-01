Company Profile

Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures process control tools and software and lithography systems. Its products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other solid-state devices. The company has three reportable segments: systems and software; parts; and services. The segment of systems and software is the largest contributor to the company’s total revenue and sales volume. The company mainly operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe, with China and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.Rudolph Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures and supports defect inspection,packaging lithography, thin film metrology and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers.