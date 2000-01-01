Company Profile

Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company's integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure.Catasys Inc is a healthcare services company, provides health services designed to assist health plans & employees to manage & treat their high cost substance dependence members through a network of healthcare providers & its employees.