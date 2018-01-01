Onward Medical NV (EURONEXT:ONWD) Share Price

ONWD
Onward Medical NV
European company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
XBRU
XBRU
Company Profile
Onward Medical NV is a medical technology company developing and commercializing innovative therapies to enable functional recovery for people with spinal cord injury.
Symbol
EURONEXT:ONWD
ISIN
NL0015000HT4
Currency
EUR
