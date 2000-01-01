Company Profile

Onxeo SA is a biotechnology company that is engaged in developing oncology drugs based on tumor DNA targeting. The company focuses on developing disruptive compounds from preclinical research. It produces and develops orphan oncology products under the brand names Livatag, Validive, Beleodaq, platON, and AsiDNA.Onxeo SA is engaged in the development of drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in particular in oncology. Its pipeline products include AsiDNA 1V, AsiDNA+chemo/radio, AsiDNA+Belinostat/HDACi and others.