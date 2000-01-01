Onxeo SA (EURONEXT:ONXEO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ONXEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ONXEO
- Market Cap€24.550m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ONXEO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0010095596
Company Profile
Onxeo SA is a biotechnology company that is engaged in developing oncology drugs based on tumor DNA targeting. The company focuses on developing disruptive compounds from preclinical research. It produces and develops orphan oncology products under the brand names Livatag, Validive, Beleodaq, platON and AsiDNA.Onxeo SA is engaged in the development of drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in particular in oncology. Its pipeline products include AsiDNA 1V, AsiDNA+chemo/radio, AsiDNA+Belinostat/HDACi and others.