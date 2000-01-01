OOH Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8091)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8091
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8091
- Market CapHKD35.280m
- SymbolSEHK:8091
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINKYG675351079
Company Profile
OOH Holdings Ltd provides out-of-home advertising space and services in Hong Kong with a focus on advertising on minibuses, hospitals, clinics and health and beauty retail stores.