OOH Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8091)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8091

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8091

  • Market CapHKD35.280m
  • SymbolSEHK:8091
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG675351079

Company Profile

OOH Holdings Ltd provides out-of-home advertising space and services in Hong Kong with a focus on advertising on minibuses, hospitals, clinics and health and beauty retail stores.

Latest 8091 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .