oOh media Ltd (ASX:OML)
- Market CapAUD926.170m
- SymbolASX:OML
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINAU000000OML6
oOh media Ltd provides advertising services to its customers in Australia through the Internet as well as through the digital media. It holds national road billboard portfolio and digital signs.